Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £122.02 ($155.52).

SPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($133.83) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($173.21) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($167.22) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($156.77), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($837,296.71). Also, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £125 ($159.32) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($251,720.62).

LON SPX opened at £119.15 ($151.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is £122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is £139.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The stock has a market cap of £8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £107.85 ($137.46) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($219.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.24) per share. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

