Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($192.45) to £131.20 ($167.22) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.5932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.