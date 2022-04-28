Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.7% annually over the last three years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

