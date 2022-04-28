SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of SPTKW stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.95.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SportsTek Acquisition (SPTKW)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.