SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SPTKW stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.95.

