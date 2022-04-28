Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.36.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.