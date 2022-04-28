Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.36.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

