Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $235.00. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.89.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

