Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.21.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.56. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

