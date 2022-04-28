Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $115.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.21.

SPOT stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $305.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

