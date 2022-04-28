Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.90.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.