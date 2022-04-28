Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s previous close.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.90.
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
