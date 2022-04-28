Sprague Resources (SRLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 542.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $432.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sprague Resources worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.
