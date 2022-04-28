Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Up 175.4% in April

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the March 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Spring Valley Acquisition news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SV opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.