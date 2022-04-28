SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target Increased to SEK 77 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 76 to SEK 77 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.69.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

