S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will announce $84.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $83.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $341.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.60 million to $342.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $359.00 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of STBA opened at $28.49 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,792,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 125,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,734,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

