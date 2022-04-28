STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.