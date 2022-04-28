Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SAGKF stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGKF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

