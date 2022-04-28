Standard BioTools (LAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LAB stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14.
About Standard BioTools (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard BioTools (LAB)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.