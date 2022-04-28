Standard BioTools (LAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAB stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

