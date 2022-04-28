Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,627,576.25. Insiders sold a total of 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658 in the last 90 days.

TSE STN opened at C$59.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.04. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$52.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.3900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

