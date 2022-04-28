Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.