Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, a growth of 320.6% from the March 31st total of 154,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Statera Biopharma stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Statera Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Get Statera Biopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Statera Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Statera Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.