Stem (STEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Stem has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Stem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STEM opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Stem has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,121 shares of company stock worth $2,904,500. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stem by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stem by 2,485.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 765,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 735,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stem by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 367,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stem by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 312,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

