Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -181.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stericycle by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Stericycle by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

