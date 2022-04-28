Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.69 Million

Brokerages expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to post $230.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.43 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.19 ($17.41) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,891,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

