Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Steven Madden has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

