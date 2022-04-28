Stifel Nicolaus Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $46.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

LVS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 93,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,355. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after buying an additional 488,325 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after buying an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after buying an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

