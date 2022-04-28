STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.41 ($49.90).

STM stock opened at €35.04 ($37.67) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.85. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

