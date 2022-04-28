STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($51.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.01% from the company’s current price.
STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.41 ($49.90).
STMicroelectronics stock opened at €35.04 ($37.67) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.85.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
