STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($51.61) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.41 ($49.90).

STM opened at €35.04 ($37.67) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.85. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

