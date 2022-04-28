STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.09% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $36.79 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

