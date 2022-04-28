StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.35.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 544.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

