StockNews.com Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Buy

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $721,921 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

