StockNews.com Lowers Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Hold

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

