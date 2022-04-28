StockNews.com Upgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to “Strong-Buy”

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

RS stock opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $170,899,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $101,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $41,397,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

