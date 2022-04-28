StockNews.com Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to “Strong-Buy”

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,269,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after buying an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,255,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.