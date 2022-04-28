StockNews.com Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to “Strong-Buy”

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,269,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after buying an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,255,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

