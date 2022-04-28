StoneX Group (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,219. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 149,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 76,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in StoneX Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

