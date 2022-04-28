Strategic Education, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.