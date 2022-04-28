Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPH. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 200.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

