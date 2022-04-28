Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Shares of SPH opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

