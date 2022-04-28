Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a growth of 607.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGMD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Sugarmade has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
About Sugarmade (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sugarmade (SGMD)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.