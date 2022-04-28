Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a growth of 607.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGMD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Sugarmade has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants.

