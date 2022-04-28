Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 721.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sulzer stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $69.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sulzer from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

