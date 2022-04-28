Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMFG. Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

SMFG stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,694,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,407,000 after buying an additional 588,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after buying an additional 1,596,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,772,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

