Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.93) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMLP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

SMLP opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $175.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.88.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

