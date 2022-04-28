Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $108.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

