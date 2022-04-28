Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.78.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $181.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.77. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

