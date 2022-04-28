Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 6,159 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $186,186.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $4,456,782 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

