Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock worth $4,456,782 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.