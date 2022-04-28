Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 567.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SNMCY stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

