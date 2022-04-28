SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

