Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

