Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 26,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,723. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $264.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

