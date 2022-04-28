Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $193.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.52.

Boeing stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78. Boeing has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $1,697,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 162.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

